Ankr’s Asphere launches new Solana blockchain service for enterprise clients

Asphere, the enterprise arm of Ankr, has launched Solana Permissioned Environments (SPEs), offering private, high-performance blockchain networks tailored for enterprises seeking speed, control, and regulatory compliance.

The move—paired with Asphere’s push toward SOC 2 Type 2 certification—positions the company as a serious infrastructure partner for sectors like finance, gaming, and media looking to leverage Solana’s (SOL) power in a secure and customizable way.

The Ankr (ANKR) team announced Sphere was launching the new service on Friday, July 25, noting the protocol’s product will help enterprises deploy networks on Solana that tap into the key blockchain features of speed, security and sovereignty.

SPEs, according to Sphere, are bespoke networks designed for enterprise clients, offering a private and high-performance environment.

Other than high performance and full control over their infrastructure, enterprise users deploying SPEs get the benefit of a compliant blockchain network.

What as the SPEs for?

Key use cases that SPEs support include financial networks that allow for permissioned validators, gasless transactions and private execution. The platform’s offer also allows for high-throughput decentralized applications across gaming, SocialFi and media.

The launch of SPE comes as Asphere, which achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in 2024, says it is in the final stages towards Type 2 compliance. SOC 2 Type 2 is a security compliance standard for service organizations by AICPA, is a key certification for companies offered after a comprehensive auditing procedure.

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Asphere is eyeing the gold standard for the highest security, availability and confidentiality standards with the certification, progress that would increase confidence from clients and partners as the project makes inroads in the market.

Asphere teamed up with the Web3 Foundation, an entity backing Polkadot’s multichain network in a partnership that aimed to unveil a no-code rollup solution. The service, which Asphere announced in May, allows users to pay for their custom rollup solution with ANKR, USDC, or USDT directly from their wallets on Ethereum or Solana.