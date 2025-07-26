AI firm Quantum Solutions plans $350m Bitcoin purchase

Quantum Solutions is positioning itself as a pioneer among Japanese firms by launching an ambitious plan to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin over the next year. This $350 million bet would mark the country’s largest corporate BTC holding to date. The move, backed by Integrated Asset Management and managed through its Hong Kong subsidiary, signals a growing appetite in Asia for Bitcoin as a long-term treasury asset.

Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining significant traction as a treasury asset in Asia. On July 23, Tokyo-listed Quantum Solutions announced plans to purchase 3,000 BTC, valued at approximately $350 million, over the next 12 months as part of a broader strategy to diversify its treasury assets. The move, if implemented, would be the biggest accumulation of BTC by a Japanese firm to date.

The plan will commence with a $10 million initial investment by GPT Pals Studio Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Solutions in Hong Kong. The International firm Integrated Asset Management (Asia) Limited, also an owner of Forbes Media, will provide the capital for the investment.

Quantum Solutions sees BTC as a long-term strategy

According to Quantum Solutions, this move is part of a broader long-term strategy, rather than short term speculation on Bitcoin’s price. For this reason, its subsidiary, GPT Pals Studio Limited, will manage the crypto assets, including infrastructure for cold and hot storage.