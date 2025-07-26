Next week’s macro outlook: Fed decision + non-farm “super week” coming

2025/07/26 20:54
PANews reported on July 26 that this week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices continued to hit record highs under favorable catalysts such as the US-Japan trade agreement and the American AI Plan. In terms of interest rate cut expectations, the White House continued to put pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. Trump urged Powell to cut interest rates in person, which was the first time a US president visited the Federal Reserve headquarters in nearly 20 years; US Treasury Secretary Bensont even planned to confirm the new Federal Reserve Chairman candidate in advance by the end of the year. Looking ahead to next week, US stocks will usher in a heavyweight macro + earnings week, and the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision next Thursday; in terms of tariffs, Trump's tariff deadline will be on August 1, and China and the United States will start a new round of economic and trade consultations for 4 days this Sunday.

1. Monday (July 28): China and the United States held economic and trade talks in Sweden (July 27-30), and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index in July.

2. Tuesday (July 29): U.S. June wholesale inventory monthly rate preliminary value, U.S. July Conference Board consumer confidence index, U.S. June JOLTs job vacancies, the Federal Reserve began a two-day monetary policy meeting.

3. Wednesday (July 30): U.S. second quarter GDP series data, Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Powell press conference.

4. Thursday (July 31): China's official manufacturing PMI in July, Bank of Japan interest rate decision, U.S. Challenger company layoffs in July, U.S. June PCE price index annual rate, U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending July 26.

5. Friday (August 1): The July 9 deadline originally set by Trump's tariffs was later extended to August 1, the implementation of the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance, the U.S. July non-farm payrolls report, the eurozone July CPI data, and the U.S. July ISM manufacturing PMI.

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million.
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st.
