DeFi Technologies common stock options trading now available on Nasdaq

PANews
2025/07/26 21:48
Nowchain
NOW$0.00768+6.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001933-10.21%

PANews reported on July 26 that according to PRNewswire, the decentralized financial listed company DeFi Technologies announced that the company's common stock options trading has been listed on Nasdaq, with the stock code "DEFT". It is reported that its options trading will be conducted through the U.S. Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and will also be subject to the standard rules and regulations established by Nasdaq and OCC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15483-3.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02205+1.33%
Ethereum
ETH$3,692.86-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006152-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.