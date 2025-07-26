Futu plans to provide crypto interest-bearing investment services and will launch RMB, HKD and USD tokenized money market funds

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Yahoo Finance, Futu announced that it will further explore compliant on-chain trading solutions, and its licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) plans to provide interest-bearing investment options for institutions, retail investors and cryptocurrency holders in the future. In addition, Futu also revealed that it has reached a Web3.0 strategic cooperation with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and will launch tokenized money market funds in Hong Kong dollars, RMB and US dollars.

