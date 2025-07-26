Pudgy Penguins Security Director: Stay Calm, We Did Not Acquire OpenSea

PANews July 26 news, NFT project Pudgy Penguins security director Beau (@beausecurity) posted on the X platform: Calm down, there is no acquisition of OpenSea, the scale of the Penguin plan is so large that you don't need to speculate on a single acquisition. Instead, Pudgy Penguins is talking about cooperation with Lufthansa and NASCAR, and looking for the next great brand to develop together.

