US Treasury accepts donations via Venmo and PayPal to pay down national debt

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Americans can now donate to the U.S. Treasury through Venmo and PayPal to repay the national debt. In the past 29 years, Americans have donated a total of $67.3 million, but it has had little real impact on the current national debt of $36.7 trillion. According to Axios, Venmo's single donation limit is $999,999.99. Even with this amount, a donation must be made every 18 seconds to keep up with the growth of the national debt. It is not clear when the Venmo and PayPal donation options will be added to the website.