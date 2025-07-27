Fu Shi Financial's subsidiary Jia Fu Da Securities has submitted an application to the SFC for a licence to carry out Type 1 regulated activities

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Fu Shi Financial announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jia Fu Da Securities Co., Ltd., had submitted an application to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission on July 25, 2025, aiming to provide virtual asset trading and/or consulting services as an intermediary in accordance with the Category 1 (Securities Trading) regulated activity license of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.