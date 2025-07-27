Everbright Securities: Stablecoins will drive the expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure

PANews reported on July 27 that according to the National Business Daily, Everbright Securities released a research report stating that the global retail cross-border payment market will reach 39.9 trillion US dollars in 2024. According to FXC Intelligence, the scale will increase to 64.5 trillion US dollars in 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% from 2024 to 2032. In the business levels of RMB cross-border clearing and multi-currency settlement, third-party payment institutions have been embedded in the payment full-link service ecosystem. It is expected that stablecoins will drive the global expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure and the diversification of application scenarios.

