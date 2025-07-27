Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP advocate Edward Farina urges holders to stay strong through volatility, and hints that real gains come from conviction, not quick trades.

Edward Farina, founder of Alpha Lions Academy and a long-time XRP advocate, has shared a compelling message to XRP holders that long-term success doesn’t come from fear but from holding strong.

In a recent video, Farina explained how 99% of XRP holders risk being left behind simply because they panic sell during minor market corrections. His comments follow a brief dip in the XRP price, a move that triggered selloffs across the community.

Farina believes the secret to life-changing outcomes with XRP has nothing to do with day-transactions, staking, or high-risk meme plays. Instead, he insists the real winners are those who buy, hold long-term, and stay courageous through price volatility.

“If you can’t stomach a 20–30% dip, you won’t survive the rally,” Farina warned, citing previous cycles where holders who sold at $0.50 or $0.70 are now regretting it.

He revealed that he personally stopped selling entirely, regardless of whether XRP rises or falls. His conviction comes from years of research into XRP’s technology, its role in global payments infrastructure, and its growing attention from institutions like the IMF and BIS.

He believes XRP is uniquely positioned as a bridge currency between fiat systems, and that once it surges, “it won’t stop to pick up those who hesitated.”

According to Farina, this high-conviction strategy is what separates the top 5% of XRP holders from the rest of the market.

