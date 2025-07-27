Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

Crypto.news
2025/07/27 22:00

Coinbase Head of Product Conor Grogan has revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.

Summary
  • 913,111 ETH worth $3.43b is lost forever due to user mistakes and contract bugs
  • Parity Multisig bug in 2017 caused the biggest loss, locking over $1.9b in ETH
  • Total ETH destroyed, including EIP-1559 burns, exceeds 5% of all ETH created

The analysis reveals that 0.76% of ETH’s total supply has been destroyed due to various technical errors and protocol vulnerabilities.

When including EIP-1559 burned Ethereum (ETH) totaling 5.3 million tokens, over 5% of all Ethereum ever created has been permanently removed from circulation, representing $23.42 billion in destroyed value.

Parity Multisig bug leads largest single Ethereum loss

The 2017 Parity Multisig library vulnerability, which permanently locked 513,746.47 ETH worth $1.93 billion across 178 wallets, is the source of the most significant individual loss.

An anonymous user exploited a vulnerability in the shared library component and subsequently destroyed it. This blocked access to funds in 587 dependent wallets.

The Web3 Foundation accounts for 306,000 ETH trapped in this incident, while other organizations and individuals lost additional funds through the same exploit.

Other major losses include 250,000 ETH worth $939.7 million lost by Rain Lohmus due to misplaced private keys, and 85,476.17 ETH valued at $321.3 million locked in buggy contracts including Splitter and AkuAuction deployments.

Grogan’s research identified 36,419.23 ETH, worth approximately $136.9 million, sent to addresses through typing errors or “fat-finger” transactions across 2,639 wallets.

These losses occur when users enter recipient addresses incorrectly, resulting in funds being sent to uncontrolled or non-existent addresses.

An additional 26,814.16 ETH valued at $100.8 million has been sent to burn addresses (0x0 and 0xdead), with users apparently intentionally destroying tokens for unknown reasons.

The research also found 654.29 ETH, worth approximately $2.5 million, trapped in wrapped ETH contracts due to technical issues.

Actual losses likely exceed documented amounts

Grogan stressed that the $3.4 billion figure “significantly undershoots the actual lost/inaccessible ETH amount” because it only includes cases in which Ethereum is permanently locked.

The analysis excludes lost private keys, forgotten Genesis wallets, and other forms of inaccessibility that cannot be definitively measured.

The documented losses provide a conservative baseline for Ethereum permanently removed from circulation through technical failures rather than intentional burning mechanisms.

Lost private keys from early adopters and exchange failures likely contribute additional billions in inaccessible ETH.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1108-8.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.923-4.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-7.21%
Pikamoon
PIKA$0.00009728-1.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.018489-18.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:47
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006144-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.