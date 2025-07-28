Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m

2025/07/28 06:00
Crypto funding rebounded during the week of July 20–26, with over $1 billion raised across 17 projects—marking one of the strongest weeks for fundraising this year. Infrastructure and AI-focused platforms dominated, with Satsuma’s $135 million raise and QCEX’s $112 million M&A deal leading the charge. The surge highlights investor appetite for foundational blockchain tools and AI integration, signaling renewed confidence in next-gen crypto utilities.

Summary
  • Data analytics and infrastructure platforms dominated large funding rounds, with Satsuma leading at $135 million
  • M&A activity accelerated with QCEX’s $112 million acquisition by Polymarket
  • AI integration across blockchain projects appeared in over half of this week’s funding rounds

Infrastructure and AI projects led the majority of investor attention this week. Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding developments as per Cryptofundraising data:

Satsuma

  • The blockchain indexing platform raised $135 million in an Unknown round
  • The project has raised $140 million so far

QCEX

  • QCEX secured $112 million through M&A.
  • The project, backed by Polymarket, is a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-licensed derivatives exchange.

Courtyard

  • Courtyard raised $30 million in a Series A round from Forerunner Ventures, NEA, and Combinator.
  • The project is a marketplace for tokenized physical collectibles.

Bitzero

  • Bitzero gathered $25 million in an unknown round
  • The project is operating in Infrastructure sector

Lightyear

  • Lightyear accumulated $23 million as part of a Series B round
  • The project — backed by NordicNinja, Lightspeed, and Metaplanet — is an investment platform enabling access to global stocks

xTAO

  • xTAO secured $22.8 million in an Unknown round
  • Investors include Digital Currency Group, Animoca Brands, and Falcon X

Projects under $20 million

  • Soluna, $20 million in an Unknown round
  • Poseidon, $15 million in a Seed round
  • Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group), $12.05 million in an Unknown round
  • DSRV, $11.6 million in a Series B round
  • Gaia, $10 million in a Series A round
  • Freename, $6.5 million in a Series A round
  • Questflow, $6.5 million in a Seed round
  • Delabs Games, $5.2 million in a Series A round
  • Quack AI, $3.6 million in an Unknown round
  • Syntetika, $2.5 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Bloom Labs Ltd, $1.6 million in a Pre-seed round

