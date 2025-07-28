CK Hutchison Holdings issued an announcement on Hutchison Ports, intending to invite major strategic investors from mainland China to join

PANews reported on July 28 that Cheung Kong Holdings (00001.HK) issued an announcement regarding a transaction involving Hutchison Port Holdings Group. The company confirmed that the exclusive negotiation period between the group and a consortium has expired as stated in the announcement issued by the company on March 4, 2025. Although the deadline has expired, the group is still in discussions with members of the consortium and intends to invite major strategic investors from mainland China to join as important members of the consortium. In order for the transaction to be approved by all relevant regulatory authorities and departments, the members of the consortium and the transaction structure will need to be changed. The Group intends to reserve sufficient time for relevant discussions to reach a new arrangement. The company has stated many times that it will not conduct any transactions without the approval of all relevant regulatory authorities and departments.