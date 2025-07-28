Details of a corruption case involving 140 million yuan in rewards for a short video platform in Beijing revealed: using virtual currency to launder money and other methods to transfer stolen money

PANews
2025/07/28 08:12
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01881-6.78%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2505-8.14%

PANews July 28 news, according to a recent report by the People's Daily, Feng, a former employee of a short video platform company in Haidian District, Beijing, took advantage of his position to collude with external suppliers inside and outside, and illegally obtained the company's 140 million yuan reward by reserving loopholes in the reward policy and leaking internal data. The suspects also transferred the stolen money by registering shell companies and laundering money with virtual currencies. Among them, Feng instructed Tang and Yang to use 8 different overseas virtual currency trading platforms to exchange the huge amount of money defrauded into virtual currencies such as Bitcoin in batches. In order to completely cut off the traceability chain of the flow of funds, Feng's gang adopted a more secretive "mixing currency" method, that is, to confuse the cryptocurrency transaction path through technical means to achieve "privacy" protection. In the end, Feng and 7 others were sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment ranging from three to fourteen years and six months, and fined. The judgment has now come into effect. The procuratorate reminds that with the development of the digital economy, commercial corruption methods are constantly escalating, and companies need to strengthen risk prevention and control.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1108-8.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.923-4.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-7.21%
Pikamoon
PIKA$0.00009728-1.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.018489-18.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:47
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006144-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.