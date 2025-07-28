Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Fortune, New York startup Courtyard recently completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Forerunner Ventures, with existing investors such as NEA and Y Combinator following suit. Courtyard was founded in 2021 and mainly sells "blind box" cards and comic books in the form of digital vending machines through its website. After users pay a certain amount of money, the algorithm randomly assigns cards or comics, and they can choose to sell them back at 90% of the market price, resell them on the platform without handling fees, or store them in the Courtyard warehouse for free. With the rapid growth of the business, Courtyard's monthly sales have jumped from US$50,000 in early 2024 to US$50 million, making it one of the world's largest buyers of trading cards. The company plans to further consolidate its market leadership by expanding its team, increasing market investment and expanding its product lines.

