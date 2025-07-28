The crypto market rose across the board, with the CeFi sector leading the gains by more than 4%, and ETH approaching $3,900 to hit a new high this year

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market rebounded today. The CeFi sector rose 4.33% in 24 hours, of which BNB rose 5.63% to a new high of $847, OKB and BGB rose 2.01% and 3.05% respectively. ETH rose 2.13% to nearly $3,900, setting a new high for the year. BTC is now at $119,000, up 0.76%. Layer1 and Layer2 sectors rose 2.29% and 2.06% respectively, and the DeFi sector rose 1.32%. RWA, PayFi, Meme and other sectors also rose to varying degrees, and VINE rose 101.95%.

