The Smarter Web Company Completes £19.5 Million Funding, Continues to Advance Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that the London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced the completion of the current subscription round of 6.058 million new ordinary shares, raising a total of 19.68 million pounds, with an average issue price of 3.25 pounds per share. The funds will be received at the beginning of this week. The company plans to update the subscription progress every two weeks and plans to launch a new round of subscription agreements after the completion of the current round of 14 million shares. The company has adopted a Bitcoin vault policy since 2023, and currently holds part of its reserve assets in Bitcoin, which it regards as a long-term stored value asset and is used to increase shareholder returns.