Roman Storm seeks $1.5m in donations as Tornado Cash trial enters its third week

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm needs $1.5 million in donations to cover legal expenses as his criminal trial enters its third week in New York.

Appealing to the cryptocurrency community in a July 26 post on X, Storm said his legal team has been “working around the clock” and that costs are “piling up fast.”

“It sounds crazy, but I need again ~$1.5mm,” Storm wrote, citing the pressure of mounting expert fees, ongoing research, and continuous litigation demands.

Crypto donations near $4 million

Storm’s latest request comes despite already raising millions through earlier crowdfunding efforts.

According to his website, more than $3.2 million has been contributed to the Roman Storm Legal Defense Fund, which now aims to reach a total of $5 million.

$750,000 was contributed by the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Ethereum and related technologies, which had pledged to match community donations after initially committing $500,000.

His fundraising campaign, coordinated through freeromanstorm.com, would cover a growing list of expenses associated with trial preparation, expert witness testimony, and round-the-clock legal work.

“We’ve forgotten what normal sleep feels like. Every hour counts, and so do the costs,” Storm wrote on X.

Before the trial began on July 14, Storm had already sought $500,000 in donations to address what he then described as a “critical shortfall.”

His legal team anticipated that costs could reach as high as $3.5 million due to the extended duration of the trial and the introduction of unexpected witnesses and legal complexities. That figure has now increased to $5 million.

What are the charges against Roman Storm?

Storm is facing multiple criminal charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business.

The DOJ alleges that Tornado Cash laundered more than $1 billion in crypto assets, including funds stolen by North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

Storm has pleaded not guilty. His legal team argues that Tornado Cash is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol whose smart contracts, once deployed, operate autonomously without any centralized control.

Prosecuting Storm, they argue, effectively criminalizes writing open-source code and violates his First Amendment rights to free speech.

The defense has also cited a 2019 guidance from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which said developers of anonymizing software are not obligated to register as money transmitters.

They maintain that Storm did not run a custodial service or facilitate fund transfers in the way that regulated businesses do.

The trial, which began on July 14 in the Southern District of New York under Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is now in its third week.

It was initially expected to conclude within two weeks, but the timeline has since been extended. A verdict is now anticipated around August 11, according to an updated estimate on Storm’s website.

U.S. prosecutors are attempting to prove that Storm knowingly enabled Tornado Cash to be used for illicit purposes and failed to implement controls to prevent abuse.

The outcome of the case could set a precedent for whether developers of decentralized protocols can be held liable for how their code is used, even without ongoing operational control.