CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows

2025/07/28 16:17

PANews July 28 news, CoinShares latest report shows that digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total inflows this month to a record $11.2 billion, significantly exceeding the $7.6 billion inflows recorded after the US election in December 2024. This marks the 15th consecutive week of positive sentiment in the market.

Ethereum performed outstandingly, attracting $1.59 billion in inflows last week, setting its second-highest weekly inflow record in history. So far this year, Ethereum's total inflows have reached $7.79 billion, exceeding the total for the whole of last year. In contrast, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen an outflow of $175 million, which may be related to the market's expectations for ETFs rather than a broad altcoin season.

Among other altcoins, Solana and XRP attracted inflows of $311 million and $189 million, respectively, performing strongly; SUI also recorded an inflow of $8 million. However, the inflows of some altcoins slowed down, with Litecoin seeing an outflow of $1.2 million and Bitcoin Cash outflows of $660,000.

