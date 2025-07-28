Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:37
Bitcoin
BTC$115,696.1-2.10%
B
B$0.51301-1.63%

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold.

Summary
  • Capital B’s holdings have risen to 2,013 BTC as of July 28, 2025.
  • Recent fundraising has led to capital increases for Capital B thanks to subscribed shares and ATM-type capital increase.

Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or around $6.9 million. The funds used to buy BTC were raised from a combination of capital increase efforts, according to the official press release.

The most recent one occurred on July 22, when Capital B completed ‘ATM-type’ capital increase program with TOBAM, at a subscription price of €4.10 per share for a total amount of €1.6 million, which enabled the purchase of 14 BTC.

Previously, the company also completed a capital increase at €4.01 per share, announced on July 15, 2025, for a total amount of €5 million, fully subscribed by Adam Back, enabling the acquisition of 44 BTC for €4.5 million.

In total, the latest purchase let the company acquire 58 BTC, which brings the total holdings up to 2,013 BTC worth €90,863 per BTC ($106,448).

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold - 1

At press time, Bitcoin has gone up by 0.67% in the past 24 hours, rising above the initial low that was $117,914. At the moment, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading hands at $119,012 after reaching a daily peak of $119,754. BTC’s market cap has gotten a 0.9% boost from the price increase, rising towards $2.3 trillion.

Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury accelerates

In the past year, Capital B’s BTC holdings has generated a BTC Yield amounting to 1,409.8%. In addition, it also has a BTC Gain of 563.9 BTC, and a ‘BTC per € Gain’ of approximately €57.6 million.

In recent months, the company has been pushing its already ongoing BTC accumulation strategy even more so since BTC hit its recent boom following the July rally.

Just a week prior, the firm had just purchased 22 BTC following a series of recent shares-related capital increases, raising its total holdings to nearly 2,000 BTC.

In early July, Capital B, then known as the Blockchain Group, announced that it would begin taking final steps to secure a U.S. OTCID secondary listing. The U.S. OTCID market which is a platform that provides a transparent and regulated environment for international companies to engage with U.S. investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1108-8.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.923-4.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-7.21%
Pikamoon
PIKA$0.00009728-1.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.018489-18.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:47
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006144-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.