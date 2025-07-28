China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:39
Bitcoin
BTC$115,696.1-2.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01879-6.93%

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets.

Summary
  • Beijing court jails seven over crypto laundering case linked to rigged bonus payouts.
  • Funds were laundered through offshore crypto exchanges and coin mixers.
  • Chinese authorities recently warned of rising crypto fraud.

According to local reports, at the center of the case is a former employee of a video platform based in the Haidian District. Prosecutors allege that the individual abused his control over internal reward programs, leaking company data and rigging application processes to funnel 140 million yuan, roughly $19.3 million, in fake bonuses to a network of fake vendors run by his co-conspirators.

Ghost companies were set up to receive the funds, internal controls were bypassed, and paperwork was forged to cover the tracks. The stolen funds were then moved through eight offshore crypto exchanges, converted into Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets. 

To conceal the trail, the perpetrators used coin-mixing services, a common tactic in crypto laundering, before cashing out some of the assets back into yuan and hiding them in private accounts.

Investigators managed to crack the flow using digital forensics and recovered over 90 BTC, worth around $11 million at current prices. The perpetrators were also convicted of embezzlement, sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to fourteen and a half years.

While this incident was a corruption case at its core, the use of crypto for laundering now raises broader questions of potential implications for the local industry.

China’s lukewarm stance on crypto

China has long maintained a cautious, often restrictive posture toward digital assets. Trading, mining, and related activities are restricted, following the implementation of a blanket ban in 2021.

Just weeks ago, the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities issued a public warning about rising fraud tied to digital assets. Officials highlighted a surge in scams involving yuan-tied tokens, with unlicensed operators using crypto buzzwords to attract investors, launder money, and run illegal fundraising schemes.

Despite recent whispers that regulators are reconsidering parts of their hardline stance in response to the growing interest in stablecoins in the region, cases like the $20 million scheme risk setting that progress back, potentially prompting stricter rules that turn up pressure on the local industry.

Regulators have yet to comment on the crackdown, and it remains to be seen if or how the case will trigger any policy shifts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1108-8.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.923-4.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-7.21%
Pikamoon
PIKA$0.00009728-1.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.018489-18.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:47
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006144-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:53

Trending News

More

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.