Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from the digital asset boom - and it may be larger and faster. Trump Media Technology Group said last week that it had invested $300 million in an option acquisition strategy linked to Bitcoin-related securities. Although the details are still unclear, this shows that Trump Media is turning to trading tools that may achieve leveraged exposure to Bitcoin prices. The strategy can help the company profit from the violent price fluctuations caused by Trump's social media posts.

"Unlike just holding the underlying asset, the option strategy adds time and price factors," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. "Key details of the option strategy have not yet been disclosed, including what the underlying asset is. Bitcoin-related securities can be stocks of spot ETFs, common stocks of crypto companies, or convertible bonds issued by companies such as Michael Saylor's Strategy. However, options can be leveraged bets on price increases, and if the price fails to reach the preset strike price, the option may become worthless.