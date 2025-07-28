Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business

PANews July 28 news, according to Glodon News, Zhaogang Group-W (06676.HK) announced that on July 28, 2025, the company and RD Holdings (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, collectively referred to as "Yuanbi Group") signed a letter of intent, indicating the initial intention of strategic cooperation, according to which the company's sub-brand Steel Searcher will be able to support stablecoin settlement and related activities. It is reported that Steel Searcher provides digital steel trading services and international commodity business, covering multiple countries and regions.

The company signed a letter of intent with RD Holdings through Steel Searcher to establish strategic cooperation and fully support the stablecoin settlement of its international trade business. According to the letter of intent, after the two parties sign a formal agreement and obtain relevant regulatory approvals (including the approval of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority), the initial intention includes cooperation in the following areas within the scope of the compliance regulatory framework.