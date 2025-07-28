Solana Co-founder: Meme Coins and NFTs Are “Digital Garbage”

PANews July 28 news, according to Decrypt, last weekend, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko set off a heated discussion in the crypto Twitter circle. Although the Solana chain has made huge profits from Meme coin activities, he still criticized Meme coins and NFTs as "digital garbage". When interacting with Base founder Jesse Pollak, he tweeted to emphasize that the two have no intrinsic value, and also compared such digital assets to the "unboxing" mechanism of free games.

Pollak's remarks were in response to critics comparing creator tokens on Zora with anonymous Meme coins on Pump.fun. He said that content and creators have value, and it is a logical fallacy to think that the two assets are equal. Yakovenko believes that these tokens are the product of viral transmission, and buyers want to transfer them while they are hot. Pollak countered that tokens are a powerful technology that enables creators to flow value, and those who disagree can insist on the view that "content has no value."