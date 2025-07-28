Publicly listed company Immutable Holdings launches HBAR treasury strategy, currently holds 48 million HBARs

PANews
2025/07/28 20:19
Hedera
HBAR

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Globenewswire, the listed company Immutable Holdings announced the establishment of a HBAR treasury strategy, and the relevant plan will be implemented by its wholly-owned subsidiary Immutable Asset Management. As of now, the company holds more than 48 million HBARs. It is reported that the company previously launched and managed the Immutable HBAR Opportunity 1 Fund through IAM, but the fund successfully completed the physical HBAR distribution to investors in the fall of 2024 and was subsequently dissolved.

