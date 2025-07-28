Publicly listed Upexi reaches $500 million equity financing agreement to support its Solana reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company Upexi (Nasdaq: UPXI) has signed an equity financing line agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. Under the agreement, Upexi can sell up to $500 million of common stock at its own discretion, subject to certain restrictions and transaction conditions. The company said it will use the proceeds from the equity financing line for general corporate purposes and to advance its Solana asset reserve strategy. The equity financing line structure enables Upexi to independently choose the timing to enter the capital market without having to raise funds immediately. Such agreements typically allow companies to sell shares over a period of time based on market conditions and funding needs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.