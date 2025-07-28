The total DeFi TVL of the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, reaching a new high since May 2022

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, DefiLlama data showed that the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi on the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, a new high since May 2022. Ethereum still dominates the DeFi market, with a TVL share of 59.5%, of which the liquidity pledge agreement Lido and the lending platform Aave hold US$32 billion to US$34 billion in assets respectively. Solana's on-chain TVL increased by 23% to US$12 billion within the month, with protocols such as Sanctum and Jupiter performing outstandingly. Avalanche and Sui achieved TVL growth of 33% and 39% respectively, while the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem only rose by 9% to US$6.2 billion.

