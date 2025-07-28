Volcon, a listed company, increased its holdings of 316.8 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 3,500 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to investing, the US electric car company Volcon (stock code: VLCN) announced that since the last update on July 25, the company has purchased another 316.8 bitcoins at a price of $37.3 million. Currently, the company holds 3,500.18 bitcoins, with a total purchase price of approximately $412 million, and an average purchase price of $117,683 per bitcoin. Volcon also sold more short-term put contracts, which give it the option to potentially buy more bitcoins at an exercise price between $115,000 and $118,000.

