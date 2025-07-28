Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $577 million in BTC. MSTR suspended purchases but raised $2.5 billion in new financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 28, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of global listed companies (excluding mining companies) in Bitcoin allocation last week was US$577 million.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) suspended the purchase of Bitcoin last week. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, resumed Bitcoin purchases last week, investing US$92.5 million and increasing its holdings by 780 Bitcoins at a price of $118,662, bringing its total holdings to 17,132. Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN), a US electric car manufacturer, joined the ranks of new BTC purchases last week, investing US$374.7 million in its first purchase and increasing its holdings by 3,183.37 Bitcoins at a price of $117,697.

In addition, another 5 companies made new purchases last week. Sequans Communication, a French wafer factory listed in the United States, invested $88.56 million and increased its holdings of 755 bitcoins at a price of $117,296, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins; ANAP, a Japanese clothing company, invested $55.56 million and increased its holdings of 584.91 bitcoins at a price of $94,981.4, bringing its total holdings to 814.14 bitcoins; The Smarter Web, a British digital advertising company, invested $26.6 million and increased its holdings of 225 bitcoins at a price of $118,076, bringing its total holdings to 1,825 bitcoins; Semler Scientific, a US medical services company, invested $20.8 million and increased its holdings of 175 bitcoins at a price of $119,230, bringing its total holdings to 5,021 bitcoins; Blockchain Group, a French Web3 service company, invested $6.83 million and increased its holdings at a price of $117,783. 58 bitcoins, total holdings reached 2,013;

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced on July 25 that it would expand the scale of STRC preferred stock financing from the initially announced $500 million to $2.52 billion, and the net proceeds of the transaction are expected to be $2.474 billion, which will be used to acquire bitcoins and company operations.

As of press time, the total number of bitcoins held by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) in the statistics is 687,440, with a current market value of approximately $81.7 billion, accounting for 3.45% of the circulating market value of bitcoin.

