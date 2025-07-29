Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

2025/07/29 04:13
Mill City Ventures is committing $450 million to Sui, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain’s next wave. With elite backers like Galaxy and Pantera, the move may accelerate Sui’s path to mainstream institutional use.

Summary
  • Mill City Ventures pledged $450 million to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury, with 98% of proceeds going to SUI token purchases.
  • The move signals a shift from traditional lending to infrastructure-focused crypto reserves, targeting Sui’s high-speed blockchain for institutional adoption.

On July 28, non-bank lending company Mill City Ventures III announced a $450 million private placement to fund a pivot into digital assets, with 98% of proceeds earmarked for the acquisition of Sui (SUI) tokens.

The raise, led by London-based hedge fund Karatage and matched by the Sui Foundation, positions the Nasdaq-listed firm to adopt a full-fledged Sui treasury strategy.

Mill City said upon closing, Karatage co-founders Marius Barnett and Stephen Mackintosh will assume leadership roles as chairman and chief investment officer, respectively. Other participants in the round include Galaxy Digital, Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, and ParaFi, all known for backing long-horizon crypto infrastructure plays.

Why Sui? The pivot behind Mill City’s $450m bet

Mill City’s shift from traditional lending to a Sui-dominated treasury can be seen as a calculated gamble on blockchain’s next evolution. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) treasuries, largely seen as passive reserves, the Sui strategy targets infrastructure primed for institutional adoption.

The blockchain’s parallel processing and sub-second finality make it uniquely suited for high-frequency use cases, from AI-driven smart contracts to large-scale stablecoin settlements.

The Sui Foundation’s direct involvement adds another layer of credibility. Unlike most corporate crypto holdings, which operate independently of blockchain developers, Mill City’s treasury will benefit from negotiated token purchases and ecosystem insights typically reserved for insiders.

According to the press release, Mill City plans to acquire SUI tokens through a mix of open-market buys and institutional off-market deals, leveraging Karatage’s connections to avoid excessive price slippage. This hybrid approach mirrors tactics used by crypto-native funds but is rare for publicly traded firms.

Legal boundaries shape the offering’s reach. The private placement falls under Regulation D exemptions, restricting U.S. investor participation unless they qualify under strict accreditation criteria.

While this limits accessibility, it also insulates Mill City from the regulatory scrutiny facing more widely distributed crypto securities. The company will file a resale registration statement with the SEC post-closing, potentially unlocking liquidity for institutional holders.

