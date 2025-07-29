MetaMask launches the “Stablecoin Earning” feature to support earning income directly in the wallet

2025/07/29 12:23
According to PANews on July 29th, the crypto wallet MetaMask officially launched the "Stablecoin Earn" feature, allowing users to deposit stablecoins directly into their MetaMask wallets and earn returns. Powered by Aave, the feature is currently available on Android and is expected to be available to iOS users later this week.
Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Fxstreet2025/07/30 21:00
Fold’s latest play makes Bitcoin as easy to gift as a last-minute birthday card. With Blackhawk’s retail muscle, BTC is now a checkout-line option at over 400,000 stores, transforming crypto from an investment into something users pick up while shopping.…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 04:16
PANews reported on July 31st that Circle announced in an official blog post that native USDC and CCTP V2 will soon be available on the Hyperliquid platform. Native USDC and
PANews2025/07/31 20:07

