Bitmain plans to open its first factory in the United States by the end of the third quarter and hire 250 local employees in the first phase

According to a Bloomberg report from PANews on July 29, Bitmain, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturer, plans to establish its first US factory in the coming months, with locations in either Texas or Florida. The new headquarters and assembly line are expected to open by the end of the third quarter of this year. Irene Gao, Bitmain's head of global business, stated that the initial production capacity will be released in early 2026, with full capacity reaching full capacity by the end of the year. The company plans to initially hire 250 local employees for production and maintenance training.

