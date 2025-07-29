Hong Kong Media: JD.com Coin Chain has registered JCOIN and JOYCOIN, which may be the names of its stablecoins

According to a July 29th report from PANews, Ming Pao Finance reported that JD.com (9618)'s JD Coin Chain has registered "JCOIN" and "JOYCOIN," two names widely believed to be used for its stablecoins. The report states that related services include electronic funds transfers and cryptocurrency financial transactions using blockchain technology. JD Coin Chain is also a participant in the HKMA's Stablecoin Issuer Sandbox and has been testing Hong Kong dollar and other fiat currency stablecoins within the sandbox. Future applications will focus on cross-border payments, investment transactions, and retail payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.