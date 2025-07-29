ZKsync new proposal: Apply for 27.7 million ZK tokens for security committee operations

PANews reported on July 29th that the ZKsync Security Committee issued a new proposal requesting $1.108 million in funding to support its operations over the next 12 months. Funding will be provided through a capped token minting mechanism, with a maximum mintage of 27.7 million ZK tokens at a price of $0.04 per token. If the token price rises above $0.04, the mintage will be reduced to ensure the total value does not exceed $1.108 million. The Security Committee is primarily responsible for approving protocol upgrades and responding to emergencies, including soft freezes, hard freezes, and emergency upgrades. The new proposal significantly reduces costs compared to the first version, reducing annual expenditures by over 53%. This proposal is scheduled to begin implementation on August 1, 2025. Specific details and operational procedures will be announced before the end of the voting period.