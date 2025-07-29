London-listed Pri0r1ty raises $1 million to expand Bitcoin Lightning Network liquidity

PANews reported on July 29th that Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC, a London-listed company, announced it has successfully raised $1 million (approximately £750,000) to expand Bitcoin liquidity on its Lightning Network routing nodes. In accordance with the company's approved Bitcoin Financial Management Policy, the funds will be used to increase Bitcoin liquidity on the Lightning Network to at least 5 Bitcoin (approximately 500 million Satoshis) to accelerate network growth. The Lightning Network aims to provide users with nearly instant and extremely low-cost Bitcoin transactions. This expansion will further support Pri0r1ty's scalable commercial Bitcoin trading.

