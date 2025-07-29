CryptoPunks price surges to $200k, $PUNKS loaner Gondi accused of facilitating chandelier bids

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:24
NFT
NFT$0.0000004794-1.54%

As the floor price of CryptoPunks breaks through the $200k threshold, loan platform Gondi gets accused by traders of facilitating rafter bids online.

Summary
  • CryptoPunks floor price breaks through $200,000 mark, reaching highest peak in 2025 so far.
  • NFT lender Gondi accused of facilitating rafter bids, using PUNKS as collateral.

CryptoPunks loaner Gondi under fire

The NFT lending marketplace Gondi has come under fire due to allegations that the platform has been facilitating “private loans” used to boost chandelier bids for PUNKS.

One trader even accused the platform of letting one of its advisors, Gfunk, borrow ETH (ETH) using PUNKS tokens as collateral, including tokens staked in the PUNKS staking contract. Even though, the trader alleged that the staked PUNKS tokens did not belong to Gfunk.

“Gondi created a private loan for PUNKS tokens ahead of the 16 CryptoPunks auction. It was done so Gfunk (a Gondi Advisor) could borrow ETH against PUNKS tokens,” wrote Venture Capitalist for GM Capital and PUNKS collector Beanie on his X account.

In a screenshot he shared, the Gondi user vault held a repayment with 194 ETH in debt, occurring after a principal loan of 194 ETH in the same time period made one month ago.

On July 29, the floor price for the OG crypto collection of 10,000 unique CryptoPunks (6,039 male and 3,840 female) climbed well above the $200,000 threshold. This is the highest peak it has ever reached within 2025 alone. It now occupies to top spot among NFT sales on CryptoSlam, beating out Courtyard and Moonbird.

At press time, the floor price for PUNKS has gone up by 4.6% in the past 24 hours. The floor price is currently standing at 53.85 ETH or worth around $205,154 for one CryptoPunk, with many of the recently sold CryptoPunk NFTs rising in sales by 372.34% in the past day of trading.

According to data from CryptoSlam, 38 PUNKS were sold within the span of 24 hours, indicating a 375% increase in the number of transactions for the renowned Ethereum NFT. The value of sales made in the past 24 hours has amounted to $8.44 million.

CryptoPunks sales have surged following the recent floor price rising above $200,000

“The collateral used included tokens from the PUNKS staking contract. This enabled Gfunk to get funds to run up the bid,” continued Beanie.

He described the alleged stunt as being similar to how AAVE (AAVE) operators were able to leverage staked tokens on its platform in order to facilitate a loan. Which should not have been possible considering the admin keys to Aave were burned.

This collateral backed loan occurred before the CryptoPunks #16 auction, presumably giving Gfunk ETH liquidity to actively bid or support the auction. So far, there have been no statements addressing the accusations.

However, the official account recently posted a “Notable Loan” for a Wrapped CryptoPunk #2545, which originated from a 100,000 USDC (USDC) loan.

“That’s 5 Punk loans today alone. Liquidity isn’t slowing down, it’s accelerating,” wrote Gondi on its official X account.

Echoing this sentiment, the floor price for the CryptoPunks NFT continues to climb, reaching its highest level since March 2024.

Floor price chart for CryptoPunks following a recent surge, July 29, 2025 | Source: CoinGecko
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07

Trending News

More

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%