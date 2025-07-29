The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued several documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1.

PANews
2025/07/29 17:33
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00615-0.56%

According to PANews on July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that it has released several guidelines and explanatory documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1, 2025. These include a consultation conclusion on the "Guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers," a consultation conclusion on the "Guidelines on Combating Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Licensed Stablecoin Issuers)," a summary of the "Licensing Regime for Stablecoin Issuers," and a summary of the transitional provisions for existing stablecoin issuers. Both sets of guidelines will be gazetted on August 1, 2025. With the regulatory regime officially taking effect, market participants should comply with the Stablecoin Ordinance and related guidelines. The HKMA encourages institutions interested in applying for a license to contact the HKMA via its official email address on or before August 31, 2025, so that the HKMA can convey its supervisory expectations and provide appropriate feedback. Licensing will be an ongoing process. Individual institutions that believe they are sufficiently prepared and wish to be considered sooner rather than later should submit their applications to the HKMA on or before September 30, 2025. The HKMA reminds market participants to exercise caution in public communications and avoid statements that could be misunderstood or create unrealistic expectations. Under the Stablecoin Ordinance, falsely claiming to be a licensed entity or applicant is an offence.

As of today, the HKMA has not issued any licenses. The public will be able to refer to the HKMA's website for a list of licensed stablecoin issuers. The public should remain wary of any stablecoin issuer claiming to be regulated or licensed in Hong Kong, or any person claiming to be applying for a license. The public holds unlicensed stablecoins at their own risk.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07

Trending News

More

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%