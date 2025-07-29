ARK Invest increased its holdings in BitMine by $18.6 million yesterday

PANews
2025/07/29 19:26
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0012363+728.06%
ARK
ARK$0.4401-1.38%

PANews reported on July 29th that according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest increased its holdings of Ethereum finance company BitMine (BMNR) by a total of 529,366 shares in its ARKK and ARKW funds on Monday, worth $18.6 million. In addition, ARK Invest also sold nearly $7 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares and $15 million worth of shares in Jack Dorsey's financial technology company Block (XYZ).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SEC launches Project Crypto to bring America’s markets on-chain

SEC launches Project Crypto to bring America’s markets on-chain

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the launch of “Project Crypto,” with SEC Chair Paul Atkins saying the initiative will help achieve President Donald Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world. SEC announced the…
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 02:51
SEC crypto ETFs ruling brings structural fix, not retail shakeup: Analysts

SEC crypto ETFs ruling brings structural fix, not retail shakeup: Analysts

Bitwise is the first to act on the SEC’s rule change, though analysts say it’s a backend fix, not a retail breakthrough.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04018-2.66%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071+7.19%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00236074-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 03:12
Sequans and other Bitcoin treasury companies saw their stocks plummet this July. What does this signal mean?

Sequans and other Bitcoin treasury companies saw their stocks plummet this July. What does this signal mean?

Swan-promoted Sequans and several other Bitcoin treasury companies went through a rough period in July. After peaking on Jul. 14, 2025, Sequans’ stock price dropped by around 75%. Several treasury companies saw even harsher drops. What does this signal mean?…
Swan Chain
SWAN$0.004885+0.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 03:10

Trending News

More

SEC launches Project Crypto to bring America’s markets on-chain

SEC crypto ETFs ruling brings structural fix, not retail shakeup: Analysts

Sequans and other Bitcoin treasury companies saw their stocks plummet this July. What does this signal mean?

Altcoin Season Flickers as Cardano, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin Command $1.7B Daily Volume

SEC Launches ‘Project Crypto’ Initiative to Make America the ‘Crypto Capital of the World’