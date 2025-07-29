Linea announces native ETH revenue and destruction mechanism ahead of LINEA token launch

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to The Block, Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network founded by Consensys, announced several plans ahead of the official launch of its LINEA token, including the introduction of native returns for bridged Ethereum, a protocol-level ETH burn mechanism, the design of an Ethereum-centric deflationary token, and the establishment of an Ethereum Ecosystem Fund. The native staking feature for the bridged Ethereum, designed to "establish the network as a hub for ETH capital," is expected to launch in October, with staking rewards reinvested in the Linea ecosystem. The Linea team stated that approximately 20% of all Linea net transaction fees paid in ETH will also be burned to reduce ETH supply and support value accumulation on Ethereum's first layer. Linea will become the first Layer 2 network to commit to a protocol-level ETH burn. The remaining 80% of net transaction fees will be used to burn LINEA tokens, reducing the fixed supply and allowing the token to deflate with network activity. Furthermore, 85% of the token supply will be allocated to the ecosystem, with 10% reserved for early adopters and 75% distributed over time through the ecosystem fund. The remaining 15% of LINEA tokens will be locked up for five years and held in the Consensys treasury.

The ecosystem fund will be managed by the Linea Alliance, comprised of leading Ethereum organizations including Consensys, Eigen Labs, ENS Labs, Status, and SharpLink, with more to come. While the launch date for the LINEA token has not yet been announced, it is expected to go live soon. The upcoming token is designed to mimic Ethereum's original distribution model while building on ETH's core utility.