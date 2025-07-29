SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 29th that Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink announced on its X platform that it purchased approximately 77,210 ETH for approximately $290 million between July 21st and 27th, with an average purchase price of approximately $3,756. As of now, SharpLink holds approximately 438,190 ETH. The ETH concentration per share is currently approximately 3.4, up from approximately 3.06 last week. Since implementing the Ethereum Treasury Strategy on June 2nd, ETH per share has increased by approximately 70%, and cumulative staking rewards have reached approximately 722 ETH.

