Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 20:30
Ethereum
ETH$3,721.29-3.45%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09725+0.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001942-10.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.935-4.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03746-2.29%

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher.

Summary
  • Trump-linked DeFi firm WLFI just bought another 256 ETH for $1 million.
  • The company’s total ETH stash is now worth nearly $300 million.
  • Critics are warning of conflicts of interest as Trump-linked firms ramp up crypto exposure.

According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum (ETH) at $3,895. Acquired for approximately $1 million USDC (USDC), the buy is the latest in a string of steady purchases over the past month, and follows WLFI’s $30 million buy just days ago.

World Liberty Financial’s total ETH stash now sits at 77,226, worth around $296 million at current prices. The average price of the tokens is roughly $3,294, putting the firm up nearly $42 million in profits. 

Ethereum, meanwhile, has been on an upward trend. Trading slightly over 3824 at press time, ETH has climbed out of its months-long downward trend, reigniting investor interest. Despite posting a modest 1.6% decline in the past 24 hours, the second largest crypto asset is up more than 55% in the last 30 days.

WLFI’s ETH buying spree aligns with a broader pattern of crypto exposure by Trump-linked entities. Just days ago, Trump Media and Technology Group invested approximately $300 million in Bitcoin options. The deepening exposure also comes as regulatory tides in the United States shift, with the President championing the introduction of pro-industry legislation.

The timing of the moves is now drawing criticism.

Analysts warn of conflict of interest in Trump’s crypto ventures 

Per a recent Bloomberg report, experts are raising red flags over the ties between Trump’s political influence and his crypto-linked business dealings. With WLFI actively acquiring ETH and Trump Media placing sizable bets on Bitcoin, critics argue there’s a growing risk of policy being shaped to serve personal interests.

The White House has pushed back on the criticism. Spokesperson Seth Fields told Bloomberg in an email that the president “has never been involved in conflicts of interest and will never be involved.”

Trump and his entities are estimated to hold roughly $900 million in liquid assets, about half of which come from crypto ventures, according to Forbes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07

Trending News

More

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%