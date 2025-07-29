Former US SEC official joins Veda as general counsel

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, the decentralized finance platform Veda has appointed TuongVy Le to its team as General Counsel, stepping up efforts to expand cross-chain yield products for institutional investors. Previously, he served as Chief Counsel and Senior Counsel in the Enforcement Division and the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly six years. Prior to joining Veda, Le served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the crypto custody platform Anchorage Digital before transitioning to an advisory role. While serving as a U.S. SEC commissioner, Le advised Congress on early drafts of digital asset legislation and served on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Global Markets Advisory Committee.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.