The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply.

PANews
2025/07/29 20:54
According to PANews on July 29th, the DEGEN Foundation published a post on the X platform discussing a phased destruction of 32.5% of the total DEGEN token supply to address concerns about dilution and inflation, aiming to achieve long-term sustainability rather than future large-scale airdrops. Community feedback is currently being sought. The DEGEN Foundation plans to steadily destroy tokens monthly until a sustainable long-term construction level is reached, while also rewarding long-term holders. The DEGEN Foundation stated that while it currently holds 32.5% of the token supply and could use these tokens for future airdrops (such as the Degen app or other initiatives), this would dilute the interests of existing holders, which is not ideal for long-term token holders.
According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
PANews2025/08/01 09:07

