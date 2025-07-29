Analysis: Pump.fun is suspected of using 100% of its revenue in just one day to repurchase tokens. This model may be unsustainable.

PANews reported on July 29th that regarding market rumors that "pump.fun pledged to use 100% of its daily revenue for buybacks," Dumpster DAO stated on the X platform: "It appears that they did indeed conduct a 100% buyback within a single day. However, a few days ago, although they allocated 100% of their funds for buybacks, they did not actually execute all of them, which makes us suspect that they are engaging in a PvP (person-versus-person) with blockchain observers. Furthermore, no tokens have been destroyed or transferred anywhere. In the absence of any official communication or reliable buyback system, we have no reason to believe this situation will continue."

As of now, Pump.fun has not officially responded to this market news.