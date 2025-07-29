Twenty One expects to increase its holdings by 5,800 bitcoins before listing, bringing its holdings to at least 43,500.

PANews reported on July 29 that, according to Businesswire, Twenty One Capital, Inc. announced today that it expects to receive approximately 5,800 bitcoins from Tether upon completion of its business combination, prior to Twenty One's planned public listing. This means that Twenty One's total holdings will exceed 43,500 bitcoins as of market close. These figures will make Twenty One the third-largest corporate bitcoin vault in the world. Twenty One has filed a draft registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. SEC. Twenty One will seek to trade under the ticker symbol "XXI" upon completion of the business combination. The completion of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by CEP shareholders.

