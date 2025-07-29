Pyth Network has launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 Hong Kong stocks

According to a PANews report on July 29th, Cointelegraph reported that the decentralized oracle network Pyth Network recently launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 major Hong Kong stocks, covering the Hong Kong stock market with a total market capitalization of approximately US$3.7 trillion. This data is sourced directly from institutional-grade trading venues, updated every 400 milliseconds, and available on over 100 blockchains. Pyth Network stated that this move breaks the previous limitations of obtaining Hong Kong stock data through expensive terminals or delayed services, supporting developers in building a new generation of financial products.