Hyperliquid API outage causes freeze on trading, HYPE down 5%

2025/07/30 04:15
Hyperliquid
DeFi
Hyperliquid’s frontend crashed for half an hour, pausing all trading on the platform and shaking confidence in its token.

  • Hyperliquid DeFi exchange suffered downtime.
  • The issue was related to its front-end connection.
  • HYPE token was down 5% post-crash.

In DeFi, decentralization only goes so far, especially when it comes to user-facing components. On Tuesday, July 29, between 14:20 and 14:47 UTC, Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) API crashed, disabling front ends and pausing trading. During that period, users could not open or close trades, enter or exit short positions, or withdraw their funds.

The issue stemmed from an API server malfunction caused by a sudden spike in traffic. This API facilitates communication between the Hyperliquid DeFi protocol and its centralized front end, which includes its mobile apps and website.

The backend, including the Hyperliquid DEX and its layer-1 blockchain network, continued to function. However, as the front end was down, traders could not interact with the network or the DEX through standard interfaces. Traders were unable to close open positions or execute trades.

Hyperliquid downtime shows DeFi fragility

While the issue was resolved quickly, the outage reveals hidden vulnerabilities in many supposedly decentralized services. Although the Hyperliquid DEX and network are decentralized, the website and mobile apps used to access them are not.

Many DeFi platforms rely on centralized servers to run their front ends. Websites and mobile apps are difficult to operate in a decentralized manner, making them a critical vulnerability. Attackers often perform front-end attacks, targeting DeFi protocol websites to carry out phishing or other schemes.

For instance, Curve Finance suffered a website DNS hijacking in May 2025. In September of 2024, hackers took over Ethena Labs’ website, while in 2023, the same thing happened to Balancer. In all of these cases, the underlying blockchain infrastructure was not affected.

HYPE token fell about 5% shortly after the outage, from $45 to a low of $42.87. The token has since recovered to $44.25, but the issue continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
PANews2025/08/01 09:07

