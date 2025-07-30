Strategy Doubles Down: 21,021 Bitcoin Acquired After Record $2.5B IPO for New “Stretch” Stock

CryptoNews
2025/07/30 05:39
Bitcoin
BTC$115,969.14-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018257-13.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005-3.29%
Threshold
T$0.01699-5.03%
Stride
STRD$0.1288-7.60%

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin powerhouse, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has officially closed the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, raising $2.521 billion through the public sale of its newly launched Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) to acquire 21,021 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $117,256 per coin.

The historic capital raise was achieved through the sale of 28,011,111 shares of Variable-Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock at $90 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $2.474 billion after deducting fees.

According to Strategy’s official announcement, STRC is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on or about July 30, 2025, under the ticker STRC.

Strategy STRC Offering: From $500M Pitch to $2.5B BTC Juggernaut

Initially marketed as a $500 million raise just last week, Strategy’s offering quickly ballooned amid institutional interest. The STRC Series A shares carry a 9% dividend and represent the first U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred security issued by a Bitcoin treasury company with a board-determined monthly dividend rate policy.

This is also the largest U.S. exchange-listed perpetual preferred stock offering since 2009 and the largest U.S. IPO of 2025, based on gross proceeds.

Following this purchase, Strategy now holds 628,791 BTC, acquired at a total cost of $46.8 billion with an average purchase price of $73,227 per BTC, including fees. The firm has consistently led corporate BTC adoption, often issuing new debt or equity to fund continued accumulation.

Source: Strategy

This latest haul, powered by the Stretch offering, reaffirms Saylor’s long-term conviction in Bitcoin as “digital property,” while also introducing a new financial instrument designed to attract income-focused investors to the crypto ecosystem.

Between July 14 and July 20, Strategy raised $740.3 million across four classes of securities, including common stock and various preferred shares. These offerings fall under large multibillion-dollar issuance programs, some authorized for as much as $21 billion per class, showing Saylor’s continued ability to systematically convert equity into long-term Bitcoin reserves at an institutional scale.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07

Trending News

More

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%