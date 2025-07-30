SEC Considers Allowing Collateralization for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF and Delays Grayscale’s Litecoin ETF Decision

PANews reported on July 30th that The Block reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing an application from BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset management firms, to include staking functionality in its Ethereum ETF. The SEC has sought public comment on rule changes related to the iShares Ethereum Trust. Furthermore, the SEC has postponed its decision on Grayscale's Litecoin ETF application until October 10th. Since President Trump took office, the regulatory environment has become more relaxed, and the SEC is evaluating dozens of crypto ETF proposals.

