Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting

PANews reported on July 30th that the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of a free commemorative "Ethereum Torch" NFT to commemorate Ethereum's tenth anniversary. The minting activity is now open. The minting activity ends at 16:00 UTC on July 31st (24:00 Beijing Time). Users can claim their exclusive commemorative NFT before the deadline.
As previously reported, the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Live Broadcast will be held at 10:30 PM on July 30th, featuring a limited-time free NFT.
